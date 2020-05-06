45 ITBP men test Covid-19 positive, 167 quarantined

New Delhi: Forty-five Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested coronavirus positive and 167 have been quarantined, according to officials, here on Tuesday.

These personnel belong to two companies that are deputed for internal security and law and order duty with the Delhi Police. While 43 belong to the 22 Battalion, based at Tigri on Delhi's outskirt, two men to the 50 Battalion.

Two personnel of the 22 Battalion have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, and 41 to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Referral Hospital in Greater Noida. The 22 Battalion's 76 personnel have been quarantined at the ITBP Chhawla facility.