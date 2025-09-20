5 arrested for illegal cow slaughter in Nuh village

Gurugram: Five people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly running an illegal slaughterhouse and a beef delivery racket in a village in Nuh district, a police officer said.

Around one quintal of beef, one weighing scale, one wooden block, an axe, a knife, and six bikes were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

The cow slaughter staff under Nuh Police received a tip-off on Wednesday morning that some people were slaughtering cows at the house of Sahun and Mustaqeem in Ferozepur Namak village.

Acting on the information, a team raided the premises, where five people were found engaged in slaughter work, Investigation Officer Jagat Singh said.

The accused tried to flee but were arrested, police said.

According to police, the arrested accused were identified as Shakeel alias Sakki, Sahun alias Arif and Mustaqeem, all residents of Ferozepur Namak village; Shaukeen, a resident of Rupadaka village, and Fateh Mohammad, a resident of Ghaseda village.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were engaged in home delivery of beef in the surrounding areas for a long time,” Singh said.

All the accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. An investigation is underway, Singh said.