Strong is the new sexy

Entrepreneurand actress Riddhima Kapoor Sahni continues to inspire her followers with her commitment to fitness and wellness. The star recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her yoga routine, posting a picture of herself performing the demanding Purvottanasana, also known as the Upward Plank Pose. The image quickly caught attention, with many praising her strength, balance, and flexibility as she held the challenging posture with apparent ease.

Captioning the post, Riddhima wrote, “#practiceyogaeveryday Purvottanasana or Upward Plank Pose #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife #strongisthegoal #believeinyourself #yogagirl,” reinforcing her belief in consistent practice and self-confidence. The post highlighted not just physical fitness, but also the discipline and focus that yoga brings to everyday life. Through her fitness journey, Riddhima has often emphasized the importance of staying strong—both mentally and physically—making her a relatable inspiration for many.

For those unfamiliar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hails from one of Bollywood’s most celebrated families. She is the daughter of the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. She is also the sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and sister-in-law to actress Alia Bhatt. Despite her illustrious lineage, Riddhima largely stayed away from the film industry for several years, focusing instead on her entrepreneurial ventures and personal life.

However, 2024 marked a turning point as Riddhima made her acting debut with the OTT web show Bollywood Wives Season 2, officially stepping into the entertainment space. Her entry was met with curiosity and enthusiasm, as audiences were eager to see a new side of the Kapoor family member.

Beyond fitness and acting, Riddhima frequently shares candid moments from her life on social media, giving fans a peek into her fun and creative side. On New Year’s Eve, she delighted her followers by sharing a video of herself singing her own rendition of the iconic Bollywood song “Aap Jaisa Koi.” The heartfelt performance, accompanied by applause from those around her, struck a chord with viewers.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Agar smile aa jaaye, samajh lena gaana kaam kar gaya (If you smile, the song has worked),” perfectly capturing her cheerful and effortless approach to creativity.

Whether it’s fitness, music, or acting, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni continues to carve her own space, balancing wellness, passion, and personal expression with ease.