MySouthDiva unveils its prestigious 9th edition calendar

MySouthDiva, one of South India’s leading digital entertainment and lifestyle platforms, has grandly unveiled its highly anticipated 9th Edition Calendar for 2026. The launch event was jointly organised by Media9 and Bharathi Cements and took place with much fanfare at the iconic Ramanaidu Studios in Film Nagar, Hyderabad.

The exclusive calendar features 12 prominent actresses from the South Indian film industry, each representing a month. The lineup includes Shriya Saran, Ananya Nagalla, Riya Sachdeva, Ulka Gupta, Palak Agarwal, Manasvi Mangai, Chandni Kataria, Sakshi Mhadolkar, Simrat Kaur, Gehna Sippy, Riya Suman, and Aishwarya Salvi. Designed as a celebration of style, grace, and contemporary fashion trends, the calendar reflects women’s confidence, individuality, and inner strength, with each month curated around a unique theme highlighting female empowerment.

The launch event witnessed the presence of several Tollywood actresses and models, including Gehna Sippy, Riya Sachdeva, Aishwarya Salvi, and Ulka Gupta. Bharathi Cements DM Ravindra Reddy, film producers Ramesh Puppala and Shyamsundar Neti, along with Media9 Director Manoj Kumar, were also present, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Speaking at the event, MySouthDiva Director Manoj Kumar said, “This calendar reflects our vision of celebrating talent, beauty, and inner strength. Our goal is to inspire young women and bring a positive representation of women in the media. Each month carries a distinct concept that symbolises women’s power and confidence.”