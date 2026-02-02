Indian women are the real heroes

Fromher very first film to her most recent performances, Rani Mukerji has carved a unique space in Indian cinema by consistently portraying women of strength, courage, and resilience. The National Award-winning actress believes that her journey as an artist has been deeply rooted in showcasing Indian women in the most empowering light possible.

Rani’s filmography reflects this commitment clearly. She made a striking debut as a rape survivor seeking justice in Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat and went on to play a woman standing up against social injustice in Mehendi. Over the years, she has portrayed a teacher living with Tourette syndrome, a fearless police officer in the Mardaani franchise, and most recently, a determined mother in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, who challenges an entire nation to reclaim her children.

Speaking about her choices, Rani said she has always been conscious of the message her roles convey. “Since the time I started working in this industry, I have always tried to portray Indian women in the best possible light. Whether they are journalists, police officers, teachers, or housewives, for me, they are the real heroes, the real Mardaanis,” she said, adding that she wants global audiences to recognise how strong and empowered Indian women truly are.

The actress strongly believes that the empowerment of women is directly connected to the strength of the nation. “When Indian women are empowered, only then can our country truly become strong. That belief has always guided my film choices,” she explained.

Rani also emphasised that every Indian woman carries a unique inner strength. According to her, women across professions — and even those managing households — balance responsibilities with grace and resilience. “Each one of them has a superpower within her. That ability to perform duties beautifully while balancing family and work is incredibly inspiring,” she noted.

Highlighting women who navigate everyday challenges with quiet strength, Rani said these unsung heroes continue to move forward despite obstacles. As an Indian woman herself, she feels a deep responsibility to represent such real-life inspirations on screen.

Reflecting on her roles, Rani revealed that each character has inspired her in return. She cited Debika from Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway as a powerful example of a woman who refuses to give up against overwhelming odds. “These are strong women who inspire future generations. As an artist, my role is to bring them to life so the world can see their courage,” she concluded.