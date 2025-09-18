5 drug peddlers held; heroin worth Rs 6.25 crore seized

New Delhi: Five drug peddlers, including the kingpin of the narcotic supply chain in Delhi, have been arrested with the police recovering heroin worth about Rs 6.25 crores, an official said on Wednesday.

The kingpin, identified as Anil (50), was wanted by multiple agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Special Cell and the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

He owns flats and commercial properties, worth at least Rs 10 crore, in Delhi and Haryana, from the proceeds of the crime, the officer said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami, Anil has been involved in the narcotics supply chain for more than 20 years and has been convicted in two cases.

The instant case came to light when police apprehended Afsana (23) from Bhalswa Dairy on August 29 and recovered 300 grams of heroin from her.

Her interrogation led to the arrest of Narender (37) and his wife Jyoti (35) from Burari. A search of their residence led to the seizure of 712 grams of heroin, police said.

On September 1, the team arrested another supplier, Santosh (38), from Nihal Vihar and seized 97 grams of heroin. Santosh has four cases against him, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and three cases under the Excise Act, the DCP said.

On September 8, acting on the disclosure of Santosh, police raided a house in Tilak Nagar’s Vishnu Garden and nabbed Anil with 1.992 kg of heroin, he said.

Going by police records, Anil has 13 cases registered against him, including one for robbery in 1998.

Police said Anil has purchased four flats in Delhi, including a commercial property in Khyala, and a 300 square yard plot in Haryana’s Rohtak, along with two four-wheelers and two scooters from the proceeds of crime.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act at Bhalswa Dairy police station, and further investigation is underway, they added.