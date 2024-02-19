  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

5 Hindu migrants from Pak given Indian citizenship in Jaipur

5 Hindu migrants from Pak given Indian citizenship in Jaipur
x
Highlights

A total of five Hindu migrants from Pakistan were given Indian citizenship certificates in Jaipur on Monday.

Jaipur: A total of five Hindu migrants from Pakistan were given Indian citizenship certificates in Jaipur on Monday.

Additional District Collector (South), Abu Sufiyan Chauhan, handed over the certificates to the five Pakistani migrants, including Sanjay Kumar, Sunita, Harsha, Nisha and Rajesh Kumar.

After receiving the citizenship certificate, Sanjay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the district administration and said, “The long wait of many years has ended today. We can now say with pride that we are Indians.”

Sufiyan on his part congratulated all the migrants who acquired Indian citizenship and said that the district administration processes the citizenship applications on priority basis and issues certificates swiftly so that the applicants do not face any problem.

Sufiyan added that till now, Indian citizenship certificates have been issued to a total of 299 eligible applicants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X