Cricket coach held for sodomising two minors

Varanasi: A 45-year-old cricket coach has been arrested here for allegedly sodomising two minor boys, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boys’ families, a case was registered against coach Muralilal on Saturday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of law.

The accused was arrested soon after, police said.

According to Bhelupur Additional Commissioner of Police Gaurav Kumar, the parents reported that the boys, aged 14 and 15, used to train under Murarilal.

The accused first allegedly assaulted one boy in Lucknow on the pretext of conducting medical tests for Under-14 team selection.