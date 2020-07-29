5 Rafale Fighter Jets Reaches Ambala Air Base 

The first batch of Rafale fighter jets Wednesday received a warm welcome from the Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata, deployed in the Western Arabian Sea. After flying for around 7,000 km, the beasts, Rafale have landed at the Ambala Air Force Base. At Ambala, they are received by the Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

Section 144 CrPC has been enforced in four villages near the airbase of Ambala. Not only this, photography and video are also forbidden in these regions.

Ambala DSP Traffic Munish Sehgal said the administration was on high alert and people gathering on the rooftops and photography during the landing are banned. The administration has prohibited air Force Station images from locations like Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnal, and Panjokhara.

The official handle of the Defence Ministry also greeted the contingent on Twitter when the jets entered the Indian airspace. They were escorted by two Sukhoi jets.

"The Rafale jets were purchased only because PM Shri @narendramodi took the right decision to get these aircraft through an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France after the long-pending procurement case for them could not progress. I thank him for his courage & decisiveness," he said.

On 23 September 2016, India signed a Rs 59,000 crore contract to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from French aerospace firm Dassault Aviation. The number of RB series will be registered on the tail of the six Rafale trainee aircraft. RB Air Chief Marshal R.K.S., The first and last words of the name of Bhadoria, shall be abbreviated. He played an essential role in the negotiation as chief negotiator.

