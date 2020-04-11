50 contractual doctors resign in Gwalior

Gwalior: At a time when Madhya Pradesh is facing acute shortage of doctors, 50 doctors appointed on contractual basis at Jayarogya Hospital of Government Gajra Raja Medical College here resigned.

Their resignations followed an order from state Medical Education Department seeking their consent for renewal of contract beyond three months. Of the 82 doctors on roll, 50 have resigned refusing the offer. Dr. S.N. Iyenger, Dean Gaja Raja Medical College, said: "The contractual appointment was temporarily given for three months to 82 doctors who had completed MBBS and internship at Jairogya Hospital.

A new order from the state government sought the doctors' consent for continuation of contractual appointment. 50 said they did not want to continue working." Dr. Iyengar said these resignations have nothing to do with the order pertaining to enforcing Essential Services Maintenance Act that was invoked on Thursday.