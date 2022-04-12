50 shanties gutted in massive fire in Delhi; no casualties

New Delhi: Around 50 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a transit camp in central Delhi on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The fire department received a call at around 2.14 p.m. at a transit camp in Anand Parbat following which as many as 18 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service. "No casualties were reported in the incident," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told IANS, adding the situation is under control.

The residents of the shanties could be seen standing on the roof of their hutment as the fire fighters tried to put out the fire by pouring gushing waters over the blaze.

In the video recorded by the onlookers and the fire department, thick fumes of black smoke along with massive blaze could be seen billowing out of the houses that were on fire.