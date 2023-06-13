Live
- Over 700 killed in SL road accidents in 1st 4 months of 2023
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report
- I agree with Rohit Sharma, WTC final should be a three-match series: Brad Hogg
- AP EAPCET 2023 results likely to be released tomorrow
- How to share WhatsApp video call screen on Windows
- 5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR
- Congress slams Centre over alleged data breach of Covid vaccine beneficiaries
- Southwest Monsoon spreads into other places in AP, rains likely in parts of state
- Rajamouli turns into actor; B-town filmmaker directs him
- NH-44 Between Delhi And Chandigarh Is Closed As Farmers Continue Their Sit-In
5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR
Highlights
An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas on Tuesday.
New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas on Tuesday.
According to officials, the earthquake struck at 1.33 p.m. and it originated near the remote village of Gandoh Bhalessa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS