5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas on Tuesday.

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas on Tuesday.

According to officials, the earthquake struck at 1.33 p.m. and it originated near the remote village of Gandoh Bhalessa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

