55 IPS officers reshuffled

Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle, the Odisha government has transferred 55 IPS officers, including SPs of 21 districts, according to notifications. Senior IPS officer AK Ray of the 1988 batch was appointed DG (Prisons and Correctional Services), while Vinaytosh Mishra of the 1993 batch was made ADG (Crime Branch).

RP Koche was made the new Director of Intelligence, Arun Bothra was appointed ADG (Railways & Coastal Security) and Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi was named the new ADG (Modernisation), according to a notification issued on Sunday.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda was made ADG (Training) and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA). Suresh Dev Datta Singh will replace Panda as the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, it said.

Anup Kumar Sahoo was posted as IGP (Training) at BPSPA, whereas S Shyni was appointed as IGP (Crime Against Women and Children Wing).

Sanjay Kumar Kaushal was named the new IG (Vigilance Organisation), Deepak Kumar was appointed IG (Fire Service and Home Guards) and JN Pankaj was made IG (Operation).

In another notification, the government said it has appointed Pinak Mishra as the new DCP of Bhubaneswar. He would replace Prateek Singh, who has been transferred as SP of Cuttack (Rural).

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Mena was posted as DCP of Cuttack, while Loganayagi Divya V was appointed as the SP of Vigilance.

Meanwhile, new Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Dutta Singh said, “Today, I have assumed charge as CP of the Twin Cities. I will soon review the law and order situation and prepare a road map with my team. People expect effective crime prevention from police and proper investigation and timely justice in case of a crime. Those approaching us with any grievances will be treated properly. People can approach Commissionerate Police freely. The Commissionerate Police is open to suggestions and take appropriate steps for course correction.”