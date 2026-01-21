Anup Jalota Comments on AR Rahman’s Career, Offering Advice on Expanding Work Opportunities

Referring to AR Rahman’s comment that he should have never converted from Hinduism to Islam as he sings prayers to Hindu Gods in his songs, Anup Jalota trolls AR Rahman that he does not support his views.

After trending for the wrong reasons following his “communal” remark, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman might have clarified his statement, but trolls are far from over. Renowned playback singer Anup Jalota took a dig at Rahman and said that if he felt like he was not getting work due to his religion, then he should go back to being a Hindu.

AR Rahman previously courted music industry controversy India when he said in an interview that he regrets converting from Hinduism to Islam. He said in an interview that if he “knew that Islam will take away my work, I wouldn’t have converted”.

“I told Rahman bhai that he should have never converted from Hinduism to Islam because when he sings songs like ‘kek ko humbar ke’ and ‘sunuu sunuu ek maine limbayeee’, he is praising Hindu gods.

He continued: “Music director AR Rahman pehle Hindu the. Uske baad unhone Islam dharm apna liya aur bahut kaam kiya, bahut naam kamaya, logon ke dilon mein bahut achchi jagah banayi. Lekin agar unhein is baat ka vishwas hai ki hamare desh mein Muslim hone ki wajah se unko filmein nahi mil rahi hain music dene ke liye, toh phir woh dobara Hindu ho jaayein,” he said.

“So they should believe that after becoming Hindu again by converting, they will start getting films again. That’s what they’re trying to say. My advice to him is that he should become Hindu again and then try to see if he starts getting films again or not,” Jalota added.