5,500 runners take part in half-marathon

Dhenkanal: Over 5,500 runners from 14 States participated in the third edition of the Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon here on Saturday. The event was aimed at supporting wildlife protection and commemorating the birth centenary of Amar Shaheed Baji Rout. The race, held at the buffer area of the lush Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary, was organised by Tata Steel in association with Dhenkanal district administration and Odisha Athletic Association under the theme ‘Run to Protect Wildlife.’ The event was flagged off by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. The ministers commended the collaborative initiatives by Tata Steel and district administration to raise biodiversity awareness, with a special focus on elephants. They also said the half marathon promotes awareness on both wildlife protection and the importance of maintaining good health. Notably, Kuchipudi dancer Elena Tarasova from St Petersburg in Russia became the first international participant in the marathon.

Panchanan Bera from West Bengal won the event in the men’s category, while Bharti Nain from Haryana bagged the top spot in the women’s category.

The MLAs Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Simarani Nayak, Satrughan Jena and Pratap Chandra Pradhan joined the event along with district officials. Tata Steel vice- president (operations) Sudhir Kumar Mehta outlined the event’s objectives and highlighted the support from the district administration and local industries for a genuine cause.