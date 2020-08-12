59 inmates in Kerala jail test Coronavirus positive

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 59 prisoners in Thiruvananthapuram jail tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.

This came after antigen tests were conducted on 99 prisoners following a 71-year-old prisoner testing positive on Tuesday.

Of the 99 tests done, 59 came out positive.

With a large number of testing positive for COVID-19, jail authorities have decided to test all the remaining inmates also.

The prison houses 975 inmates, including both women and men.

A decision has also been taken that all those who have tested positive will now be moved to the makeshift COVID treatment centre in the jail auditorium.