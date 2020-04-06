63% men among corona positive cases in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Men are more susceptible to the deadly novel coronavirus than women, data released on Monday by the Maharashtra government showed.

Of the total 748 coronavirus positive cases in the western state, 63 per cent are men.

According to the Medical Education and Drugs Department data, 45 persons have succumbed to the deadly pathogen till now in Maharashtra, a mortality rate of 6.01 per cent.

The number of deaths spiked with three deaths on April 3, followed by 13 on April 6. Mumbai is the worst affected by the epidemic at 458 cases, followed by Pune, Thane and Sangli with 100, 82, and 25 patients respectively. The Maharashtra government has collected 16,000 samples till now, of which 96 per cent have tested negative.

Meanwhile, total corona cases in India have crossed 4,000-mark with 109 deaths. Globally, nearly 70,000 people have died and over 1.25 million tested positive.