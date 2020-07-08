X
63-yr-old woman killed in Pakistan firing in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

A 63-year-old woman was killed and two civilians were injured in Pakistani firing in the Mendhar sector near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

Srinagar: A 63-year-old woman was killed and two civilians were injured in Pakistani firing in the Mendhar sector near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

According to details, Pakistani forces resorted to ceasefire violation in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors on Tuesday night in which Rasham Bi (63) was killed and two civilians were injured.

"On July 8 at about 2 a.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and intense shelling with Mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. Firing stopped at around 2:45 a.m.," the Army said in a statement.

There has been a spike in ceasefire violations with Pakistani forces targeting defence positions and civilian areas at the LoC in Kashmir Valley.

