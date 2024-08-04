7 Dead, 25 Injured In Bus Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Seven people were killed and 25 injured early Sunday when their bus plunged into a ditch following a collision on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Usrahar area, police reported.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar informed the media that the bus, bearing a Nagaland number plate, was en route to Delhi from Rae Bareli. Around 12:45 am, it collided with a car traveling in the wrong lane.

The impact caused the bus to swerve off the road, tumble into a 20-foot ditch, and overturn.

Among the deceased, police have identified three individuals. Om Prakash Tiwari, 50, from Lakhimpur, was a bus passenger. Monu, 25, his mother Chanda Devi, and Pradyumn, 24, who were in the car, died on the spot. Three other victims remain unidentified.

According to the SP, the car driver, who was traveling from Lucknow to Agra, likely fell asleep and veered into the wrong lane.

The injured, including one in critical condition, have been hospitalized. The bus was carrying approximately 60 passengers.

The family in the car was returning to Talgram in Kannauj after visiting Mehndipur Balaji in Rajasthan.

Ranjana, a bus passenger, mentioned that the bus driver was using his mobile phone while driving and ignored warnings to stop.