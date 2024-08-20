Live
7-year-old boy found dead in drain in Delhi
The body of a boy was recovered from a drain outside his residence in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, police said on Monday.
New Delhi : The body of a boy was recovered from a drain outside his residence in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, police said on Monday. Prince was playing near his house on Sunday afternoon when he went missing, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Meena said a search was conducted soon after the missing complaint was received on Sunday. While the search was on, someone informed the police that Prince was seen playing near a drain which was not covered. The body was recovered from the drain the same evening, Meena said, the body has been handed over to his family after the port-mortem examination and further probe is underway.
