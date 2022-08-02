741 new Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Covid cases continued to mount in J&K on Tuesday with 741 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, though there was no death.

Officials said the cases included 515 from the Kashmir division and 226 from the Jammu division.

In wake of the rising number of Covid cases, authorities have made wearing of masks mandatory in all 20 districts of the UT.

Since the pandemic started, 465,904 have been infected with coronavirus out of which 456,285 have recovered while 4,773 have succumbed to the deadly virus.