744 litre of foreign liquor seized in Bihar's Muzzafarpur

Patna: In a major crackdown ahead of Holi, the police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur seized a large consignment of illegal foreign liquor and arrested a pickup truck driver during a special operation in the Gaighat police station area on Monday.

According to officials, acting on specific intelligence inputs, police received information that a substantial quantity of foreign liquor was being transported from Darbhanga to Muzaffarpur for illegal distribution during the Holi festival.

Following the tip-off, Gaighat Police Station in-charge Raja Singh told senior police officers and launched a targeted operation.

A checkpoint was set up on the Darbhanga–Muzaffarpur main road near Jarang Chowk under the Gaighat police station limits.

During the check, a suspicious pickup truck was intercepted and searched.

Police recovered nearly 744 litres of foreign liquor from the vehicle.

The pickup truck driver was arrested on the spot.

Confirming the development, the Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that the seizure was made based on credible information and that further investigation is underway.

The arrested driver is being questioned to ascertain the source of the liquor and its intended delivery point.

Police officials said that strict action will continue against those involved in the illegal liquor trade, especially during the festive season.

The operation has reportedly caused concern among illicit liquor operators in the area.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, on February 28, Patna Police, in a major breakthrough under the ongoing anti-liquor drive, recovered nearly 480 litres of foreign liquor during a raid in the Ghasiyari Gali area under Khajekalan Police Station limits.

Police acted on a specific tip-off that a large consignment of liquor had been unloaded at the location.

A swift raid was conducted, leading to the seizure.

The operation has reportedly created panic among liquor smugglers active in the region.

Preliminary investigation has exposed an alleged interstate liquor smuggling syndicate.

According to Gaurav Kumar, Patna Sub-divisional Police Officer (Sadar Range), the consignments were being brought in from states such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.