79 flights cancelled

  • Created On:  20 Dec 2025 10:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Dense fog continued to disrupt operations at the Delhi airport, with at least 79 flights getting cancelled on Friday, according to an official. More than 230 flights were delayed at the airport and the average delay for departures was 49 minutes on Friday morning, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The official said that a total of 79 flights, including some International services, have been cancelled."Flight operations continue to be in CAT III conditions due to dense fog. Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

