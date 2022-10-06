8 People Killed And Several Others Went Missing During Immersion In Bengal

Following a flash flood that occurred in the West Bengali district of Jalpaiguri on Wednesday, that took away at least eight persons lives. The event happened in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar at at 9:00 p.m. The information states that a flash flood caused at least eight individuals who had gathered for idol immersion to die and numerous others to go missing.

For Bijoya Dashami, the throng was gathered at the bank of the Mal River when the tragedy took place. Immediately following the event, a rescue effort was launched. Eight bodies have been found so far. After a flash flood hit Jalpaiguri, people who were reported missing are still being sought after.

Among those slain in the terrible occurrence in the Jalpaiguri district are four women. Hospitalized as a result of the incident are thirteen injured people. According to District Magistrate Moumita Godara, who spoke to news agency PTI, hundreds of people gathered on the river's banks last night in preparation for the immersion.

Images of the incident showed people battling the river's flow as they made their way to the banks. Many of them can be seen being carried away, while some clung to one another for safety.

For the family of the deceased, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised a compensation of Rs 2 lakh and aid of Rs 50,000 for the injured.