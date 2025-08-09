  • Menu
8-year-old boy drowns in UP’s Ballia

8-year-old boy drowns in UP's Ballia
Ballia: An eight-year-old boy drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in a village here, police said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Satyam.

According to the police, Satyam was playing with his friend on Thursday evening when he drowned in a pit filled with rainwater. His family immediately took him to the community health centre in Rasra, where doctors declared him dead.

SHO of Phephana police station, Ajay Krishna Tripathi, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

