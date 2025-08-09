Live
- BJP’s mock on Gandhi’s claim: ‘Case of someone cutting branch he’s sitting on’
- ‘Vote chori’: Priyanka asks EC to conduct probe
- BJP leaders in Bihar are ‘more corrupt’ than Lalu
- Why only target Air India?, SC junks PIL for safety audit
- World Games quarters: Indian compound archery mixed team loses to Korea
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes today, check the rates on 09 August, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 09 August, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 09 August, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 August, 2025
- The McGrath’s Ashes prediction: ‘It’ll be 5-0 win for Australia’
8-year-old boy drowns in UP’s Ballia
Highlights
Ballia: An eight-year-old boy drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in a village here, police said on Friday.The victim was identified as Satyam. ...
Ballia: An eight-year-old boy drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in a village here, police said on Friday.
The victim was identified as Satyam.
According to the police, Satyam was playing with his friend on Thursday evening when he drowned in a pit filled with rainwater. His family immediately took him to the community health centre in Rasra, where doctors declared him dead.
SHO of Phephana police station, Ajay Krishna Tripathi, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Next Story