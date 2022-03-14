80% foreign Medical Graduates Fail India's License Exam Mandated by National Medical Commission

Indian students who have pursued their medical course, to practice in India, they need to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Program (FMGE), this is a screening test conducted by National Board of Examination (NBE) and mandated by the National Medical Commission (earlier known as Medical Council of India, so that they can qualify to practice on their own in India.



As per the NBE Data, on an average, less than 20% are only able to clear the exam.

Foreign medical graduates from countries such as Russia, China, Ukraine, Philippines, Bangladesh among others, are allowed to practice in India, only after they have cleared the FMGE. However, we find, MBBS graduates from US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand do not require to take the exam.

In the year, 2019, 25.79 % of foreign graduates cleared the FMGE, while the percentage was about 14.6 in 2020 and for the year, 2021, it was about 23.81. during the year, preceding 2019 were much lower.

These students do not easily give up on dreams

On condition of anonymity, a 32-year-old from Mumbai, who completed her MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree in Russia's Ryazan oblast around 8 years ago, she could not clear the FMGE despite 10 attempts. Presently, she is pursuing hospital management at an institute in Mumbai.

Presently I am studying hospital management, but I have not given up on my dream to practice medicine. Hence appeared for the FMGE yet again, this year and waiting for the results.

She was also claimed that, there were errors in the question paper this year and that questions worth 12 marks were wrong. For which students should have been awarded marks. The students have now petitioned the NBE regarding the same.

When asked for the reason, as to why she chose to pursue medicine from a university in Russia, she stated that, while she was mulling over where to apply, she was told that the institute is one of the best in the nation.

No defined syllabus

Another medical student on condition of anonymity, stated she completed her MBBS from a university in Shandong, China, 4 years ago, attempts the FMGE exam every year, but has not found success. Hence, she decided not to divert energy in anything else but solely focus on preparing for her next shot at exams.

Decide to change careers instead of wasting time.

Not all, have the interest to continue, hence they change their line. After numerous attempts at clearing exams. A 35 year old businessmen from Jind, Haryana, in one such example.

After attempting the FMGE 5 times following the MBBS degree from a university in the Russian Capital in Moscow in 2014, he finally gave up the idea of being a doctor 3 years ago. He presently handles his family business of manufacturing perfumes.

My father wanted me to be a doctor, hence he sent me to Russia, he could not qualify for a medical seat in India. Worked hard to clear the screening test and get a license to practice medicine, but could not succeed. Hence, I decided to join my family business instead of wasting more time.

Several consultants, stated that many people are left with no choice but to take up alternative profession after numerous failed attempts at clearing the exam.

Why Was the FMGE introduced?

Former NBE executive director Dr Vipin Batra stated that, idea of screening exam came up around 1998 to 1999, when what was earlier a diplomatic window, - the govt would nominate students for PG medical education in erstwhile USSR and then CIS(common wealth of independent state) countries, gradually it became commercial venture having more and more colleges in region opening their doors to Indian students.

Those who clear FMGE often found wanting in basic skills

Doctors who have experience working with foreign medical graduates, however, claim that even those who clear the screening test are often found wanting in clinical and practical skills.

There are times, we encounter graduates who cannot even put a cannula on a patient, a senior doctor from Delhi's Indraprastha, Apollo Hospital.



