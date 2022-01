84 IAS trainees test Positive for the ovel coronavirus

Dehradun/New Delhi/Mumbai: Eighty-four IAS trainees at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration have tested positive for the ovel coronavirus infection, officials said on Wednesday.

Those infected have been isolated and the rest quarantined at the academy, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Manoj Upreti said. A group of 480 IAS trainees, including those of allied services, arrived here on Sunday from Gujarat on way to the Academy, he said. Reports of their RT-PCR tests conducted at the Dehradun Railway Station on arrival have come positive, he said. Meanwhile, 25 personnel at the state police headquarters here have also tested positive for the infection. DGP Ashok Kumar asked the infected personnel to take precautions besides asking those who had come into contact with them to undergo RT-PCR tests and quarantine themselves. As all police department personnel have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, all of them have mild symptoms only, the CMO said. Uttarakhand had on Tuesday reported 4,482 positive cases, the highest single-day caseload in the state in eight months.

10 SC judges have tested positive so far and the daily tests conducted on SC staff is returning an alarmingly consistent 30% positivity rate.

As many as 499 police personnel were found infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The infected personnel include 95 police officers.

He said 821 police officers and 3,269 police personnel (total 4,090) currently remain admitted at various facilities, including home isolation, in Maharashtra.

The total number of infected police officers in Maharashtra is 5,854 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. A total of 40,959 police personnel, ranging from the rank of the constable to assistant sub-inspector, were found infected in the state, he added.