98.5 pc land records digitised under Central scheme: Rural Development Minister

New Delhi: Almost 98.50 per cent of the existing land records (record of rights) have been digitised in the country under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a reply in the Lok Sabha, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Government has been implementing a comprehensive programme for digitisation and computerisation of land records and registration processes under DILRMP, with 100 per cent financial assistance from Central Government since 2016-17.

The Minister said, "The objective of this scheme is to accelerate and complete the modernisation and digitisation of land records, ensuring that rural land records are accurate, up-to-date, and seamlessly integrated with various Government Schemes and Banking Sector."

Highlighting areas of slow progress, he said, "Some of the areas of northeastern states do not have land records like other States due to community ownership and the Union Territory of Ladakh has started digitisation in the last couple of years."

Elaborating on measures taken by the Government for achieving 100 per cent digitisation of land records across all States and UTs, the Minister said, "The Department is regularly monitoring the implementation of the DILRMP with concerned officials of States/UTs, through regular video conferences, review meetings, regional review meetings and field visits by the senior officers of the Department."

The Minister said the Department of Expenditure had issued Scheme Guidelines on the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25' on August 9, 2024.

In response to a separate question from Ummeda Ram Beniwal, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Chouhan said the Government has announced and approved the setting up of a Regional Station of ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research at Barmer district of Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government has allotted 98.8 acres of land at Gudamalani, district Barmer. A total budget of Rs 8.50 crore has been allocated during the 15th Finance Commission period for establishing this regional centre, out of which, Rs 2.5 crore has been spent on infrastructure development, equipment and farm implements.