A Big Amount Of Explosives Has Been Discovered In Manipur

A big amount of explosives was discovered by the police in Manipur. On November 13, the Assam Rifles' Phundrei Battalion, in collaboration with Manipur Police, seized 20 rounds of M79 grenade launcher, also recognised as lathode, near Kakching's Wabagai Yanbi High School.



Since obtaining accurate information regarding a cache of warlike materials near Wabagai Yangbi, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police began a joint operation, which culminated in the finding of 20 grenade rounds concealed in a jute bag, as well as explosions near the school. The Assam Rifles convoy was targeted a few days ago. Colonel Viplab Tripathi was killed in the incident. His family including his wife, son, and four more soldiers also lost their life during the attack.

Furthermore, the Assam Rifles seized 243 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Moreh on the Indo-Myanmar border on November 8. The 43rd Assam Rifles, based in Moreh, uncovered 197 IEDs measuring between 250 and 500 grammes, along with 33 3 kg explosives, four 4 kg explosives, and nine 5 kg explosive materials. During an area dominance patrol along the boundaries, alert troops discovered well-hidden crates, which were recovered.