A New Covid-19 Variant B.1.621 or Mu: Everything you Need to Know

In the month of January, this year, the Covid-19 strain B.1.621 or Mu was 1st detected in Colombia. Amid the emergence of this new Covid-19 Variant, the World Health organization has stated that, it is monitoring the new strain, the Mu which has been classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI) for Vaccine resistance.



Numerous Covid-19 samples in South America as well as Europe were found infected having MU variant since then. On 30th August, 2021, B.1.621 was labelled as variant of interest and WHO termed it, Mu.

The Mu Variant has a constellation of Mutation, which indicates potential properties of immune escape. We find Preliminary data which have been presented to the Virus Evolution working Group reveal a reduction in neutralisation capacity of convalescent as well as vaccine sera, which is similar to that, which can seen for Beta Variant, but this has to confirmed by further studies. The WHO stated in its weekly epidemiological update on Tuesday (august31st).

The UN health agency has stated that, even though the global prevalence of the MU variant among the sequenced cases has been declining below 0.1% presently , in Colombia(3%) and Ecuador 13%, this new Covid-19 variant's prevalence has been consistently increasing.

The WHO has stated that, the Epidemiology of the MU variants in countries such as South America, especially with the co-circulation of the Delta variant, it would be monitored for changes, WHO stated.

As per the WHO, MU variant has severe emulations', which means that it could be more resistant to vaccines, similar to the Beta Corona virus variant.