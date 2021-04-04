A squad of 400 Naxals in ambush

Raipur: At least 400 Naxals, led by the most wanted Maoist commander and leader of the so-called 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no 1'-- Hidma-- and his associate Sujatha are suspected to be behind the Saturday ambush that took place in an area that is a strong-hold of the ultras due to the difficult terrain, large tracts of forests and less number of security forces' camps.

The Maoists had ambushed the security personnel who were part of a large contingent deployed for a special operation, leading to the killing of at least 22 personnel and injuries to 30 others, official sources said on Sunday.