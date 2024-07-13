‘Aadhaar must’ to meet Kangana; Congress flays move

New Delhi: Newly-elected BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has asked people in her Lok Sabha constituency, Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, to bring their Aadhaar Cards with them if they want to meet her, drawing Congress’ ire.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Ranaut also said the purpose of their visit will have to be written down on paper so that they don’t face any inconvenience.

“Himachal Pradesh attracts a lot of tourists, so it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card from the Mandi area. Your work related to the constituency should also be written in the letter so that you don’t have to face inconvenience,” she said. “Tourists come so much that common people face a lot of inconveniences,” she said. She also said that if people from Himachal’s northern region want to meet her, they can visit her home in Manali, while people in Mandi can visit her office in the city. “It is better when you meet in person regarding your work,” she added.

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who lost to Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, attacked his rival and said if the people want to meet him, they “don’t need to bring the Aadhaar card”.

“We are people’s representatives. So, it is our responsibility to meet people from every section of the state. Whether it is a small task, a big task, a policy matter, or a personal work, it does not require any identity. If a person is coming to a public representative, they are coming for some work,” Mr Singh, who is also the sitting state Public Works Minister, told reporters.

“Asking people to bring their papers for a meeting is not right,” Singh, the son of six times Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, said.