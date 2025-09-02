Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan is largest mass movement for tribal development: Gujarat minister

Gandhinagar: The ‘Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan’, launched with an objective to ensure last-mile delivery of tribal welfare schemes, will be run in every city of Gujarat, Tribal Development Minister Dr Kuber Dindor said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, he said that multiple departments related to tribal welfare have been roped in to make the campaign successful.

Sharing information about the campaign, Kuber Dindor said that Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan is the country’s largest mass movement for tribal leadership building, which aims to bring radical changes in governance and service delivery at the grassroots level in tribal areas.

“This campaign is inspired by service, dedication and resolve. The aim of this campaign is to institutionalise a people-centric governance system and a responsive governance system through multi-level capacity building and leadership development in the tribal areas,” he said.

He further said that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan is aimed at leadership building and improving service delivery in tribal areas.

The campaign is linked to the broader framework of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), running under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA). The campaign covers 0.1 lakh tribal-dominated villages, 3,000 tribal talukas, more than 550 tribal districts and 30 states and Union Territories of India.

The Tribal development minister further said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this campaign will be run in 15 tribal districts, 94 talukas and 4,245 villages of Gujarat.

Under this programme, emphasis is being laid on preparing 20 lakh transformational leader workers. These young leaders will understand the problems and needs of the tribal people and work to solve them.

