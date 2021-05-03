Aakash Healthcare with 250 patients cries for oxygen 

New Delhi: Delhi-based Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital on Sunday sought the government's help to provide it with oxygen to save the lives of 250 patients, as the life-saving gas available with it would not last for "more than 60 minutes".

The hospital sounded the alert through an SOS message on its Twitter handle, seeking help from the Delhi government as well as the Centre.

"CRY FOR HELP: Received only 5 #oxygen cylinders after running around the entire day, not more than 60 mins left to save lives of more than 250 patients. Crying out to Govt authorities to shift out our patients ASAP so that they can be saved," Akash Healthcare tweeted.

Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital is a tertiary care facility in Delhi's Dwarka area.

Earlier, Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital on Sunday sounded alert over oxygen shortage on a regular basis despite it claimed to be the city's southern region's only hospital that have been admitting pregnant women infected with Covid-19. The 130-bedded hospital sent an SOS message through its Twitter handle after it again faced similar issue on Sunday when the oxygen availability at the facility for the day was estimated till 12 noon.

Based in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, the hospital currently admitted 80-90 Covid patients that included pregnant women and children-- some in ICU and NICU.

Soon after the SOS message was posted by the hospital, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said, "We have arranged five D Type oxygen cylinders for Rainbow Children's Hospital, from our Rajghat Response Point. The govt's oxygen reserves are extremely limited due to reduced oxygen supply to Delhi, but we are doing everything possible to avert any untoward incident."

In a tweet, Ranbow Children Hospital alerted, "We have liquid oxygen supply till 12 noon on Sunday at Madhukar Rainbow Children hospital."

A hospital staff Ankita, , who sounded the alert, said that the hospital has been facing oxygen crisis on "daily basis".