Aam Aadmi Party has announced its first list of candidates for MP and Chhattisgarh elections

New Delhi: In November and December, many states will have assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its first list of candidates for elections in two states on Friday. The AAP has announced its first list of candidates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with ten candidates each in each state.

While posting the first list of Madhya Pradesh candidates on 'X' (previously Twitter), AAP stated in the caption, 'Our first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023. Congratulations to all of our candidates, and best wishes for the campaign. AAP has 10 candidates on the first list.


The AAP then shared the list of Chhattisgarh candidates on Twitter, writing in the caption, 'The first list of AAP candidates for Chhattisgarh elections has arrived. Best wishes to all candidates. Further, he wrote, "Is baar chalegi Jhadu ". In Chhattisgarh, as in Madhya Pradesh, a total of 10 candidates have been fielded on the first list.



