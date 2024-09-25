AAP gets a setback before MCD Standing Committee Member election,These 3 councillors joined BJP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) experienced a setback on Wednesday, just one day before the election of members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee. Three AAP council members have joined the BJP.

Elections will be held on Thursday to fill the only vacant seat of the 18-member Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body of the MCD.This seat fell vacant due to the resignation of BJP councilor Kamaljit Sehrawat after his election from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat earlier this year.

Prior to the election, AAP councillors Preeti from Dilshad Garden, Sarita Phogat from Green Park, and Praveen Kumar from Madanpur Khadar Ward 185 joined the BJP in the presence of BJP state unit president Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and MCD Leader Raja Iqbal Singh.



While joining the BJP, Preeti stated that she has served as a councillor four times and has always attempted to tackle civic concerns by remaining among the people. She further stated: "I joined Kejriwal and his party because I felt they wanted to do something different, but now I am forced to leave the AAP because there is a different atmosphere there and it became unbearable for me."

The councillor also criticized Chief Minister Atishi and the local MLA in her area, claiming that no one in Delhi's governing party listens to people's complaints regarding drains and the supply of dirty water.

It is worth noting that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) House will meet on Thursday. A member of the Standing Committee is to be elected in this. Delhi has a mayor from the Aam Aadmi Party, but with two councilors joining the BJP, BJP's claim may strengthen in the election of the Standing Committee member and chairman.