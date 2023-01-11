AAP holds meeting with Odisha, Kerala groups

New Delhi: In view of the Odisha and Kerala elections, an important meeting of the organisation was held at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters on Tuesday.

Addressing the AAP organisation from Odisha and Kerala, AAP MP and National Organisation General Secretary Dr. Sandeep Pathak instructed to make strong preparations for the elections. All such schemes and strategies were discussed on how to strengthen the organisation and how to work at the grassroots level. Each member of the organisation was given an opportunity to share their suggestions individually.

Odisha AAP election in-charge Virendra Kadyan, Odisha convenor Nishikant Mohapatra, Kerala AAP election in-charge N Raja, office-bearers and volunteers who have held important party posts were present in the meeting.