AAP is set to launch its "Main Bhi Kejriwal" signature campaign from December 1st

New Delhi: Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government is going to launch a "Main Bhi Kejriwal" campaign on December 1, inviting the public to decide whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign or run the government from jail following his arrest. The campaign aims to formally announce a referendum among the people of Delhi. The campaign is divided into two phases. The first phase of the signature campaign starts on Friday, December 1, which will run until December 20. In the second phase, public dialogue will be held from December 21 to December 24. The campaign involves Delhi government ministers, AAP MLAs, councilors, and party office bearers visiting households across 2600 polling stations in Delhi to engage in discussions and gather public opinions.During a press conference at the party headquarters on Thursday, AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai with Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha provided this information.

According to AAP leader Gopal Rai, the BJP is always losing elections in Delhi, and despite leading the government in MCD, the people removed the BJP there as well. The work of the government under Kejriwal ji has convinced the BJP and Modi ji that the BJP cannot create a government in Delhi. Therefore, the BJP plans to topple the Kejriwal government and is also trying to stop the growing caravan of AAP by sending every AAP leader to jail by fabricating a story of a bogus liquor scam. Rai stated that Modi ji had already sent Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail through false cases. Even after that, since the BJP couldn't break AAP, now a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest Arvind Kejriwal.

Gopal Rai further said that regarding this conspiracy, CM Kejriwal met with MLAs, councilors, and workers, and all agreed that the government should be run from jail in case of arrest. The decision will be made after a public opinion poll on whether to run the government or resign. Rai informed that in the first phase, we will go among the people with a pamphlet and ask them whether Kejriwal should resign or not. In the second phase, public meetings will be organized in all 250 wards, and through these public meetings, people will be asked for their opinion.

On the other hand, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that just as Kansa knew that Lord Krishna would bring about his end, similarly, the BJP also knows well that the era of the BJP will end at the hands of Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP is making continuous efforts to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party through cases and arrests. He said that the BJP thinks that AAP will be destroyed by arresting Kejriwal, but I want to tell the BJP that we all requested him to run the government from jail itself. However, AAP does not take any decisions without asking the public; that's why we will communicate with the people of Delhi through this campaign.















