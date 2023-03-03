  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

AAP Leaders In UP Face Charges For Using Abusive Language Against The PM

AAP Leaders In UP Face Charges For Using Abusive Language Against The PM
x

AAP Leaders In UP Face Charges For Using Abusive Language Against The PM

Highlights

  • According to police, six local Aam Aadmi Party leaders have been charged for reportedly making threats, using derogatory language towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • The accused used profane language against the prime minister, the CBI, and the ED, made threats, and burned effigies of PM Modi.

According to police, six local Aam Aadmi Party leaders have been charged for reportedly making threats, using derogatory language towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to them, Raj Kumar Singh, the station's in-charge, filed a complaint that led to the filing of the FIR at the district's Gadwar police station.

The complaint claims that the incidemt toom place during a demonstration over the detention of AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday at the Gandhi Ashram intersection in Ratsad town. The accused used profane language against the prime minister, the CBI, and the ED, made threats, and burned effigies of PM Modi.
Authorities claimed that despite their best efforts, the leaders were able to escape after being apprehended. Mr. Singh claimed that initiatives were being made to apprehend them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X