AAP may get 5 seats in Haryana poll tie-up

New Delhi: The Congress and AAP have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls with the latter agreeing to contest on five seats, party sources said on Sunday. Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party, AAP, said the alliance might be forged on Monday.

"Talks between Congress' Deepak Babaria and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have been progressing in a positive direction. There are chances that the alliance might be finalised by tomorrow. AAP has agreed on contesting five seats in the state," said an AAP source.