Live
- Left high & dry, Bachupally lake falls prey to land sharks
- Delhi govt to notify new rates, norms for buses at ISBTs
- MP Aruna: Support farmers who lost crops
- MLA assures help to flood-hit people
- Union Minister Bandi inaugurates hospital
- Incensed over HYDRA operations, dwellers threaten self-immolation
- Voluntary act by Jayabheri firm
- Farmers’ deaths not suicides, but murders by govt: Harish
- Bhatti calls for survey of rain losses, presents aid
- Naini hits back: BRS delayed Kalakshetram for commissions
Just In
AAP may get 5 seats in Haryana poll tie-up
Highlights
The Congress and AAP have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls with the latter agreeing to contest on five seats, party sources said on Sunday.
New Delhi: The Congress and AAP have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls with the latter agreeing to contest on five seats, party sources said on Sunday. Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party, AAP, said the alliance might be forged on Monday.
"Talks between Congress' Deepak Babaria and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have been progressing in a positive direction. There are chances that the alliance might be finalised by tomorrow. AAP has agreed on contesting five seats in the state," said an AAP source.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS