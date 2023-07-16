AAP minister Atishi visited flood relief camps in north-east Delhi and slammed officers

New Delhi: The entire Delhi cabinet on Sunday was present at 'Ground Zero' and inspected all the flood relief camps across Delhi.In this regard, AAP Minister Atishi visited the Delhi government's flood relief camps in North-East Delhi, including Shastri Park, Kisan Basti, Signature Bridge, Sonia Vihar, and Badarpur Khadar, where she evaluated the facilities and interacted with evacuees.

During the inspection, Minister Atishi noted a lack of hygiene at the relief camp in North East Delhi near Loha Pul. She found out that the number of tents there is limited, and the animals of the evacuees must be cared for. Seeing all of this, she reprimanded the officers and asked them to address immediately all of the camp's issues and commanded that all essential amenities be provided.

She stated that in times of calamity, any form of negligence will not be accepted. Instead of avoiding their obligations in an emergency, cops should give all required facilities to the evacuees. She further stated that if any form of carelessness was found in the relief work, severe action would be taken against the person in charge. At the same time, she directed authorities to transfer evacuees from this camp, particularly women and children, to a relief camp set up in a neighbouring Delhi government school, where they would be provided with the required amenities.

She also found that the residents in the relief camp at Kisan Basti near Kashmere Gate are concerned by the heat while talking to people. Immediately upon becoming aware of that, directed that fans be installed in all camps to provide respite from the heat.

During an evaluation of the relief camp put up for the inhabitants of the Refugee Camp on Signature Bridge, Minister Atishi directed the deployment of an additional medical team due to an allergy problem among children living there. Along with this, she instructed that a health check be performed in order to ensure the health of everyone in the camp. In an appeal to the people here, she pointed out that tent facilities can only be offered up to certain limits, after which people should relocate to a neighbouring Delhi government school's relief camp till the situation stabilises.

She also gave out supplies for relief to flood victims at flood relief camps at Dhai Pusta and the Annapurna Mata Temple in Sonia Vihar. Several people mentioned throughout the conversation that there aren't enough bathrooms in the camp. To prevent causing trouble to the people, the Minister urged authorities to quickly prepare for more toilets as well as proper sanitation in the camps in order to safeguard people from water-borne infections.

Atishi told officers that all squads should stay on alert until the situation stabilised. In addition, the relief camp should include all of the required amenities. She stated that the water level of the Yamuna has decreased in recent days, which is good news, but until the situation returns to normal, the government would endeavour to offer all possible assistance to the victims while remaining on alert mode.