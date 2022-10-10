AAP minister resigns after protests by BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday resigned from his post, amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced. The BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi Party after a video went viral showing him attending the event on October 5 where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.

He had accused the BJP of spreading "rumours" against him and had apologised to "anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda". In a letter shared on Twitter, he said that he has resigned.

"I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true solider of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my entire life," he said. Gautam who held the Social Welfare Ministry was purportedly shown at a "religious conversion" event in a video clip that went viral in which hundreds can be heard taking an oath denouncing Hindu deities.

The BJP launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to sack his cabinet colleague.

Gautam, in a programme at Central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Dussehra, showed "disrespect" towards Hindu deities in the presence of thousands of people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged during a press conference. "This is not an isolated incident, it is in the character of the AAP to insult and disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses. We demand that Kejriwal should immediately expel Gautam from his cabinet," Gupta said.

Gupta also led a party delegation to file a complaint with the police here in the matter.

At a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the AAP of hurting the sentiments of Hindus and alleged that "Gautam's comments highlight the hate" the party has for the community".