AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina injured in road accident in Haryana

AAP MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina was injured after her vehicle hit a road divider in Haryana's Kaithal district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred near the Kharak Pandwa toll in Kalayat in Kaithal when she was returning from Delhi, they said.
Chhina sustained injuries on her face. She was taken to a hospital in Kaithal in Haryana and was later referred to a hospital in Ludhiana, the MLA's personal assistant, Harpreet Singh, said.
"After being administered first aid at a local hospital (in Kaithal), they are on their way back to Ludhiana," he said.
Chhina's vehicle was badly damaged in the incident. Her personal security officer also suffered facial injuries.
