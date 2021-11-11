AAP National Convenor Delhi CM Kejriwal will address Rozgar guarantee Rally in Lucknow on Nov 28
Highlights
Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address 'Rozgar Guarantee Rally' at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow on November 28.
Arvind Kejriwal is busy wooing the youth for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.In view of this, we will address the employment guarantee rally.
