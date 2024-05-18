Ankush Bahuguna: From Indian Beauty Creator to Cannes Trailblazer

Famed Indian beauty content creator, Ankush Bahuguna, is creating history at this year's Cannes Film Festival, marking a groundbreaking moment as the first male beauty influencer from India to grace the prestigious red carpet. Selected amidst fierce competition from global beauty influencers, Ankush's journey from humble beginnings to international recognition embodies resilience and self-discovery.

Originally from India's capital city, Ankush initially pursued architecture before discovering his true passion in content creation. Despite facing self-doubt and bullying in his childhood, Ankush's transformation into a confident and inspiring figure reflects his remarkable journey of personal growth. With a fervent passion for writing and content creation, he has amassed a massive following across various social media platforms, emerging as a prominent figure in the Indian beauty and comedy content spheres.

Ankush's versatility in the digital landscape, particularly in beauty content, has been pivotal in challenging gender norms and captivating audiences with engaging content. His upcoming debut at Cannes, where he will be styled by celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi, marks a significant milestone not only in his career but also in advancing South Asian representation in global beauty and fashion.

Reflecting on his journey, Ankush expresses gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "Walking the Cannes Red Carpet seemed beyond my wildest dreams. It truly shows that with belief and hard work, you can achieve the extraordinary." He emphasizes the importance of his Cannes debut in promoting acceptance of men's beauty on a worldwide stage, heralding a new era of inclusivity and representation.

Ankush's influence transcends social media, with his popular YouTube series 'Wing It With Ankush' showcasing makeup inspirations and collaborations with notable personalities. His groundbreaking achievements include becoming the first male beauty creator to grace the cover of Forbes magazine and earning a coveted spot on the Forbes list of India's top digital creators.

In addition to his digital endeavors, Ankush has ventured into acting, starring in web series such as 'Joint Venture' and 'Badboli Bhavna.' As he continues to break barriers and redefine beauty standards, Ankush Bahuguna remains an inspiring figure, paving the way for greater diversity and inclusion in the global beauty and entertainment industry.