AAP seeks SC-monitored probe into 'NEET irregularities', holds protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

AAP on Tuesday held a protest over "irregularities" in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to medical colleges and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers held a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the NEET exam result issue at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was part of the protest, said the issue relates to the future of 24 lakh students and the government should conduct an investigation. "It is a matter of the future of 24 lakh students. The government should take action and conduct an investigation. We are sitting here because we want that there should be Supreme Court-monitored inquiry," he told reporters.

Answering a query, he said the issue should be discussed by MPs in Parliament. Meanwhile, a student union in Hyderabad also held a protest rally against the NEET 2024 exam results in Hyderabad. Students with placards in their hands, raised slogans while taking out a march from Himayat Nagar to the Ambedkar statue in the Tankbund area of the city.

The Bihar Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has issued notices to nine candidates asking them to arrive at their Patna office, in connection with the case. The result of the NEET-UG 2024, declared on June 4, led to protests with allegations of irregularities.

Petitions have been filed in courts by students seeking a re-test. The Supreme Court has allowed retest of over 1,500 students who got grace marks. Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" on the issue and asked him to accept that "corruption is prevalent" in the country.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Sibal said, "First of all, the Prime Minister should come in front of the people in Parliament and say that yes, we made a mistake, Corruption has been going on in the country for a long time and it is prevalent in every department. Until the government does not accept this matter, there will be no solution to this." "I remember that the Prime Minister had said that corruption in our ministries has been eradicated. So it seems that this (NEET) is not a case of corruption, this is a matter of goods and services," Sibal quipped.

The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), paves the way for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. On June 13, the NTA told the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1563 candidates who got "grace marks" in the NEET-UG exam would be cancelled and the candidates would have a chance to reappear for the exam on June 23, the results of which will be declared before June 30.