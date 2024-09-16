AAP PAC meeting is over, CM name will be decided in the legislative party meeting on 17th September

New Delhi: The meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Aam Aadmi Party is over. This meeting lasted for about an hour. It is believed that the name of the next Chief Minister of Delhi was discussed in this meeting. Many leaders including Manish Sasodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Kailash Gehlot were present in this meeting.

After the AAP meeting, Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that AAP leaders and ministers of the current cabinet were present in it. CM Kejriwal took one-on-one feedback from all the leaders. There will be a meeting of the legislative party tomorrow. The name of the CM will be decided in this meeting. This Aam Aadmi Party Legislature Party meeting will be held tomorrow (Tuesday, September 17) at 11 am.

Bhardwaj further said that, a one-on-one meeting was held, thus no one is aware of the other's name idea. Everyone only knows their own name, which they suggested. On being asked about the name, he said that he will make the announcement tomorrow, after the meeting of the legislative party.