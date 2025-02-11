Live
AAP's Punjab Unit Under Pressure Following Delhi Debacle
AAP's Punjab unit faces internal and external pressure after the party's poor performance in Delhi, raising concerns about the stability and future of the Punjab government.
Following the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party's Punjab unit is under increased scrutiny and pressure[1][3][4]. Despite AAP dismissing claims of internal strife, the possibility of members leaving the party ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls remains a concern[1][8]. The rejection of the "Delhi model," which was a key factor in AAP's victory in Punjab, has sparked worries about a potential ripple effect in the state[5][7].
Challenges and Internal Dynamics
Numbers vs. Perception: While AAP holds a significant majority in the Punjab Assembly with 94 out of 117 MLAs, the perception of the Delhi unit micromanaging the state's affairs persists.
Power Dynamics: There are conflicting views on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's position. Some believe he has gained power after the Delhi elections, while others suggest a "Super Chief Minister" scenario, with Kejriwal loyalists holding key positions[5][8]. The appointment of Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Kejriwal, with Z+ security has drawn criticism from the opposition[8].
Fulfilling Promises: Mann has emphasized his commitment to fulfilling promises and developing a "Punjab Model"[8]. He highlighted achievements such as free electricity, government jobs, and the establishment of mohalla clinics and schools of eminence[4][8].
Hits and Misses of the AAP Government in Punjab
* Delivered 600 units of free electricity to citizens[8]
* Provided 50,000 government jobs[4][8]
* Established 881 mohalla clinics and 118 schools of eminence[8]
* Closed 17 toll plazas[8]
* Launched programs like Rangla Punjab[8]
* Offered financial aid of Rs 1 crore to families of those who died on duty[8]
* Modernized police force, including the formation of a Road Safety Force[8]
Misses:
* Perception that Delhi's AAP leadership controls the Punjab government[8]
* Failure to deliver on the promise of Rs 1,000 to women[8]
* Criticism over poor law and order and terrorist-gangster networks[7][8]
* Struggling economy[8]
* Failure to meet mining revenue targets and prevent illegal mining[8]
* Inability to deliver justice in sacrilege cases[8]
Opposition's Perspective
Failed Promises:Opposition parties, including Congress and Akali Dal, have criticized AAP for failing to deliver on promises related to justice in sacrilege cases and law and order.
Remote Control: Congress MLA Pargat Singh stated that Mann is just a figurehead, with decision-making controlled from Delhi[8].
Shaken Confidence: BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar noted that Mann's confidence appeared shaken after the Delhi results[8].
Possible Split: Partap Singh Bajwa, predicted a vertical split in the AAP, claiming that over 30 AAP legislators are in touch with the Congress and ready to switch sides[2].
AAP's Downfall: BJP leaders are claiming that the AAP's downfall in Punjab has started and that the party is filled with corrupt leaders[1][3][4].