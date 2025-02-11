AAP's Punjab Unit Under Pressure Following Delhi Debacle

Following the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party's Punjab unit is under increased scrutiny and pressure[1][3][4]. Despite AAP dismissing claims of internal strife, the possibility of members leaving the party ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls remains a concern[1][8]. The rejection of the "Delhi model," which was a key factor in AAP's victory in Punjab, has sparked worries about a potential ripple effect in the state[5][7].

Challenges and Internal Dynamics

Numbers vs. Perception: While AAP holds a significant majority in the Punjab Assembly with 94 out of 117 MLAs, the perception of the Delhi unit micromanaging the state's affairs persists.

Power Dynamics: There are conflicting views on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's position. Some believe he has gained power after the Delhi elections, while others suggest a "Super Chief Minister" scenario, with Kejriwal loyalists holding key positions[5][8]. The appointment of Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Kejriwal, with Z+ security has drawn criticism from the opposition[8].

Fulfilling Promises: Mann has emphasized his commitment to fulfilling promises and developing a "Punjab Model"[8]. He highlighted achievements such as free electricity, government jobs, and the establishment of mohalla clinics and schools of eminence[4][8].

Hits and Misses of the AAP Government in Punjab

* Delivered 600 units of free electricity to citizens[8]

* Provided 50,000 government jobs[4][8]

* Established 881 mohalla clinics and 118 schools of eminence[8]

* Closed 17 toll plazas[8]

* Launched programs like Rangla Punjab[8]

* Offered financial aid of Rs 1 crore to families of those who died on duty[8]

* Modernized police force, including the formation of a Road Safety Force[8]

Misses:

* Perception that Delhi's AAP leadership controls the Punjab government[8]

* Failure to deliver on the promise of Rs 1,000 to women[8]

* Criticism over poor law and order and terrorist-gangster networks[7][8]

* Struggling economy[8]

* Failure to meet mining revenue targets and prevent illegal mining[8]

* Inability to deliver justice in sacrilege cases[8]

Opposition's Perspective

Failed Promises:Opposition parties, including Congress and Akali Dal, have criticized AAP for failing to deliver on promises related to justice in sacrilege cases and law and order.

Remote Control: Congress MLA Pargat Singh stated that Mann is just a figurehead, with decision-making controlled from Delhi[8].

Shaken Confidence: BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar noted that Mann's confidence appeared shaken after the Delhi results[8].

Possible Split: Partap Singh Bajwa, predicted a vertical split in the AAP, claiming that over 30 AAP legislators are in touch with the Congress and ready to switch sides[2].

AAP's Downfall: BJP leaders are claiming that the AAP's downfall in Punjab has started and that the party is filled with corrupt leaders[1][3][4].