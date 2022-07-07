Abbas Naqvi tipped as NDA's VeeP candidate

New Delhi: A day before the end of their Rajya Sabha term, Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh on Wednesday resigned from the Union Cabinet. Naqvi, the Minority Affairs Minister, and Singh, the Steel Minister, have submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There is speculation doing rounds in political circles that Naqvi may be made the BJP- led NDA candidate for the post of Vice President. Naqvi met with BJP president JP Nadda before handing in his resignation to PM Modi, fueling more talk. "Several names are doing rounds and Naqvi's name is one of them.

There is also speculation that he may be appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a party insider said. Apart from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Naqvi was the only other minister who was also in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led-BJP government. The ruling party has been discussing a representative of a minority community for the second highest constitutional post, especially at a time the BJP is facing an unprecedented backlash over the Prophet Muhammad comments by suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

M Venkaiah Naidu's term as Vice President ends on August 10. July 19 is the last date for nominations for Vice President. The elections will be held on August 6.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, former Union Minister Najma Heptulla and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are also in the running, according to reports.

Sources said that the Prime Minister has lauded the contribution of Naqvi and Singh as ministers during a meeting of the Union Cabinet - the last for both ministers - earlier in the day.RCP Singh, who is from the Janata Dal-United, was made minister during last year's cabinet reshuffle. The BJP and the JD-U both did not give ticket to Naqvi and Singh during last month's biennial Rajya Sabha polls.