Abhishek Banerjee Slams Centre's Allocation Strategy And Alleges Targeting By Central Agencies

According to senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, the BJP-led government at the Centre allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the central vista project but withheld Rs 7,500 crore, which could have created employment opportunities for the underprivileged through MGNREGA, citing West Bengal as the reason. Speaking at a rally in Falakata, Alipurduar, Banerjee stated that his party would persist in protesting against what they perceive as discriminatory treatment of the people of West Bengal by the Central government.



He asserted that people can persist in using central agencies like CBI and ED to target us, but we won't submit to external forces who show little concern for the well-being of the people of Bengal. Banerjee revealed that he has been consistently receiving notices from the CBI and ED for the past three years. Nevertheless, their actions haven't shaken my determination to stand up for the underprivileged in Bengal. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of claiming to be a guarantor against corruption but failing to take action against BJP leaders involved in such wrongdoings.

Banerjee added that "I am asking the people of Alipurduar — who is the guarantor of your area, 'Didi' or Modi? The one who works for the development or the one who makes false promises before elections?" reported News 18.

In a retaliatory response, BJP's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, asserted that the people of West Bengal have developed a strong aversion towards the TMC. Addressing a rally in Bagda, North 24 Parganas district, he declared that this sentiment would be demonstrated in the forthcoming panchayat polls, which serve as a precursor to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Adhikari cautioned the attendees to remain vigilant so that their votes are not stolen.